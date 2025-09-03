Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $24.08

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.0833.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 243,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $20.57 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

