Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $24.08

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.0833.
CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $20.57 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
