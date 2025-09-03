Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $114.15

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.1538.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

EWBC opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,606,393.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,165.69. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,972. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

