Analysts Set Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1250.
ELVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Report on ELVA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Shares of ELVA opened at $5.76 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.59.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.