Analysts Set Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

ELVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Electrovaya Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Electrovaya by 5.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Electrovaya by 7.2% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELVA opened at $5.76 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.