Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $649.44

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $649.4444.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $639.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.66 and its 200 day moving average is $503.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $304,277,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $194,834,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.