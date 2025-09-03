Analyzing Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00 BCE 4 8 2 1 2.00

BCE has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.31%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.17, meaning that its share price is 617% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A BCE 1.96% 18.89% 3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and BCE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A BCE $17.82 billion 1.28 $251.05 million $0.29 84.22

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Summary

BCE beats Metro One Telecommunications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.