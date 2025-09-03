Analyzing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -127.11% -90.09% Spero Therapeutics -110.35% -120.27% -55.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $33.19 million 95.93 -$246.29 million ($2.91) -11.38 Spero Therapeutics $47.98 million 2.40 -$68.57 million ($0.98) -2.09

This table compares Scholar Rock and Spero Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and Spero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 8 2 3.20 Spero Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

