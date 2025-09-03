Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Cronos Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $15.03 million 2.11 -$11.14 million ($1.68) -2.52 Cronos Group $117.61 million 8.14 $41.08 million $0.05 50.00

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -99.49% -232.76% -84.30% Cronos Group 14.19% -3.78% -3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cronos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Vivos Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.