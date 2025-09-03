Analyzing XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and XChange TEC.INC.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $770,000.00 170.91 -$49.32 million ($0.56) -2.23 XChange TEC.INC. $41.09 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XChange TEC.INC. has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC. has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and XChange TEC.INC.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -9,094.40% -96.24% -56.75% XChange TEC.INC. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and XChange TEC.INC., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 1 2 0 2.67 XChange TEC.INC. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC..

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About XChange TEC.INC.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.