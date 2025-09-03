Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $2.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.