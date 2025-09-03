Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Critical Review

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antelope Enterprise Holdings L and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise Holdings L 0 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International 0 8 8 1 2.59

Earnings & Valuation

Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $254.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise Holdings L.

This table compares Antelope Enterprise Holdings L and Honeywell International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise Holdings L $98.77 million 0.04 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Honeywell International $38.50 billion 3.59 $5.71 billion $8.79 24.76

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise Holdings L.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise Holdings L and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise Holdings L N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International 14.30% 37.37% 8.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Antelope Enterprise Holdings L on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

