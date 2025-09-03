Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 69.1% in August

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,800 shares, adeclineof69.1% from the July 31st total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

AEHL opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

