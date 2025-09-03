Apple Inc. $AAPL is Windle Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.0%

AAPL opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.37.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

