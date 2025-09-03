Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.37.

Apple Stock Down 1.0%

AAPL stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

