Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

