Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Cut by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.37.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

