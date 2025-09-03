Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.