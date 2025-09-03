Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

