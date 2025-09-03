ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as low as $20.50. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 35,291 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
