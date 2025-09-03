Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 135,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Ascend Wellness to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.