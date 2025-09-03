Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 135,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research raised Ascend Wellness to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.