AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Trading 79.5% Higher – What’s Next?

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 79.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.47. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.53.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

