Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.69. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 54,137 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

