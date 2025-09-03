Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Tang acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,328,560. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

