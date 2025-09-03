AutoNation, Inc. $AN Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $220.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

