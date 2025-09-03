Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.