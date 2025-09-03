Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 2,228.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.80.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.