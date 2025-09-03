Aviso Wealth Management Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6%

AMZN opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.