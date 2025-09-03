Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.06 and last traded at C$25.06. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.05.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.48.

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.