Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 788.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Azenta by 13,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Azenta by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

