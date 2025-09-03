Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 891.74 ($11.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,045 ($14.00). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.82), with a volume of 1,327,421 shares traded.

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 910 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,041 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 891.74.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £2,253,343.68. Also, insider David Mellors sold 36,667 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £369,603.36. Insiders sold a total of 469,739 shares of company stock worth $473,496,912 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

