Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,900 shares, anincreaseof428.8% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Babcock International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCKIY
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 51.0%.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.