Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,900 shares, anincreaseof428.8% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Babcock International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 51.0%.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

