Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.21 and traded as high as $96.58. Bae Systems shares last traded at $96.51, with a volume of 982,192 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bae Systems by 10,259.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,046 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Bae Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

