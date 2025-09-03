Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.34). Approximately 658,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 566,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.35).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.40.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

