Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 124,096 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,096 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

