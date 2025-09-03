Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 43,548 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,653,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 264,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $8,093,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 175.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 15,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3%

MSFT stock opened at $505.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.93. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.