Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.03. 22,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.
Bank OZK Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
