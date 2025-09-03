Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAPGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.03. 22,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

