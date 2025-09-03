Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance
BKPKF stock opened at C$56.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.51. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 1-year low of C$31.21 and a 1-year high of C$56.28.
About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki
