Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

BKPKF stock opened at C$56.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.51. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 1-year low of C$31.21 and a 1-year high of C$56.28.

Get Bank Polska Kasa Opieki alerts:

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.