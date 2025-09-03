Banner Corporation $BANR Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Banner by 69.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Banner by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Banner by 20.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. Banner Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

