Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

