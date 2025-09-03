Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.26. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

