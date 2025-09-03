BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.75. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 30,041 shares changing hands.

BLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.65). BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

