BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $933,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 63.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DSU opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

