Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $57.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.3571.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,960. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,881.63. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,326,685. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

