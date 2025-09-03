BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $27.87. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.
BlueFire Renewables Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,751.78.
About BlueFire Renewables
BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlueFire Renewables
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for BlueFire Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueFire Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.