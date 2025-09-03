BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $27.87. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

BlueFire Renewables Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,751.78.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

