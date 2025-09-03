Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,226,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.4%

BCC opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.