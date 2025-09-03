Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of BOX worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BOX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,944.75. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,126,086.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

