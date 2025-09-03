BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.70.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

