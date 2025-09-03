Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, adeclineof89.5% from the July 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

