Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $39.25

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646,571.80. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,676,000 after acquiring an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,249,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 383,691 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,064,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 481,642 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $78,878,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,098,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,258,000 after purchasing an additional 412,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

