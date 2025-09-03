Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) PT at $7.80

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 428,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 180.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 159,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

