Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $328.57

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.5714.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE JLL opened at $301.13 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $308.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

